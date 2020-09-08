‘The View’ Fans Excited Over Series Return After Month-Long Hiatus

The show returns today with all-new episodes.

Fans of The View are excited over the series’ return to live episodes after a month-long hiatus. Viewers shared their own feelings regarding the types of topics the show should tackle when it returns to ABC for its 24th season.

The View last aired a live episode in late July. This featured hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar working remotely from home. Part-time panelist Ana Navarro also appeared on the serial on Fridays.

Viewers are also thrilled for the return of Sara Haines, who initially departed the talker in 2018 to host the third hour of Good Morning America, titled Live with Strahan & Sara and which was canceled in March. Since then, Sara has guest-hosted The View as a fill-in for the four core women if one of them needed to take a day off. They’ve engaged in virtual debates from home since April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show posted a May 2019 New York Times Magazine cover story as the photo for its share, which declared the production to be the most important political television show in America. As the United States heads into the 2020 presidential election, the series will likely continue to tackle some of the hottest topics in politics and feature figureheads from both the Republican and Democratic parties as guests.

In the image, taken in 2019 when Abby Huntsman was still a panelist, Meghan wore a red power suit. Sunny, seated next to her co-host, posed in a blue, slim-fitting dress. Abby wore a red dress and her hair was up in a ponytail. Whoopi, seated next to Sunny, sported a tan sweater over a white button-down shirt, black leggings, and patterned boots. Finally, Joy wore a blue blouse with black pants.

Variety reported that The View may see a surge in viewership as election years have a history of being beneficial to the talker. The entertainment news publication reported that ratings have been up under Donald Trump’s presidency, as fans have tuned in to make sense of the latest scandals coming out of the White House.

Followers took to the comments section of the share to showcase their excitement over The View‘s return to television with all-new episodes.

“Omg thank God it’s returning tomorrow! Y’all need like 6 hours to cover what y’all missed in August,” wrote one person.

“I’ve missed you gals. Looking forward to you coming back,” remarked a second fan.

“Welcome back! Keep questioning the facts, and spreading the truth!” shared a third Instagram user.

“So glad Ms. Haines is back, she should have never, ever left,” exclaimed a fourth viewer.