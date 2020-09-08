Sarah Harris Flashes Her Insane Cleavage While Wearing A Sheer Black Lingerie Piece

Busty blond Sarah Harris returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share yet another revealing selfie with her adoring fans. The model flashed her insane cleavage as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she opted for a sheer black bodysuit. The lace material left little to the imagination as the garment boasted thin straps to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders.

The outfit also included a low cut neckline, and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. The lingerie was cut high on her curvy hips to accentuate her long, lean legs.

Sarah stood in front of a mirror for the shot. She pushed her hip out and rested one hand at her side. The other hand held her phone as she clicked the photo. She arched her back slightly and tilted her chin down as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, plenty of green plants could be seen, as well as lots of wall decor. She geotagged her location for the snap as New Zealand.

She had her blond hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 4,400 times within the first 34 minutes after it was published to her account. Her followers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 115 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Thick and stunning body. What a masterpiece,” one follower wrote.

“Unbelievable perfect,” declared another.

“Wooow Sarah you are pure art, your body is amazing, you have the charm of angels and the temptation of the devil, your beauty is similar to the universe, has a beginning but has no end,” a third social media user gushed.

“I always think about you, and somehow you make me feel relaxed and turn my nightmares into lovely dreams,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight tops, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skimpy black bodysuit with a thong bottom that showcased her round booty. To date, that pic has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 240 comments.