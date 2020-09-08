Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Flaunts Busty Assets In A Nude Lingerie Set

Hilde Osland took to her Instagram page to flaunt her bombshell body on Tuesday morning in a sizzling new snap. The September 8 update showed the model in a skimpy intimate set and a cover-up shirt.

The photo captured the model posed on a sofa that was decorated with a few chic pillows, including a striped one with tassels. The rest of the setting was relatively simple, and a plain white wall appeared at Hilde’s back. The bottom of a framed picture could be seen in addition to a silver floor lamp, both of which were in the corner of the shot. Hilde tilted her head to the side and placed her hand near her ear as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. The model leaned on one arm and tucked the opposite near her chest while she flaunted her fit physique in sexy lingerie.

A tag in the post indicated that Hilde’s choice of attire was from Lounge Underwear. She opted for a nude set with a ribbed fabric that highlighted her killer curves. Hilde rocked a skimpy bra with an underwire bottom that helped to accentuate her ample bust. The piece also boasted a daringly low neckline that revealed her cleavage even further. Hilde added another layer to her ensemble with a white shirt that was unbuttoned. She playfully let one sleeve drape off of her shoulder, and she knotted the top in the middle.

The bottoms of the set were just as revealing — something Hilde’s audience certainly didn’t seem to mind. The front of the panties was worn a few inches below her defined abs, leaving them entirely on display. Meanwhile, the thick straps were worn high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and waist while showcasing her shapely thighs.

The Norwegian hottie styled her silky blond tresses with a middle part, and her hair fell over her shoulder and back. She kept her accessories to a minimum and sported a pair of silver hoop earrings and a ring to match.

Fans have showered the shot with praise, and it’s garnered over 15,000 likes and 200-plus comments in under an hour.

“Most beautiful face on Instagram,” one follower exclaimed, adding a series of red hearts and heart-eye emoji.

“Sexy and beautiful sight dreamlike,” a second social media user added.

“ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS BEAUTIFUL YES ALWAYS THANK YOU,” a third fan chimed in.

“One of my favourite shots of you,” one more devotee complimented with a few red hearts at the end of their comment.