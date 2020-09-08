‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Turns The Tables, Abigail Returns Home

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 8, 2020 reveal that fans will get to see some more big scenes as the show kicks off the week in Salem following a preemption on Monday due to the U.S. Open.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) continues to try to figure out a way to escape her captor, Vincent.

Ciara was taken by Vincent after her husband, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), refused to kill her by fighting off the brainwashing that Vincent and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) had tortured him with.

During her time with Vincent, Ciara found out why he was so determined to get revenge on Ben. It seems that Dr. Rolf’s protege had a very person reason for wanting to see Ben suffer. While Ben was mentally ill and on a murder spree as the necktie killer, he killed the love of Vincent’s life, Wendy.

Fans may remember Wendy as the midwife Ben hired to help deliver Abigail’s (then Kate Mansi) baby while he kept her in captivity at a remote cabin in the woods.

This week, Ciara will turn the tables on Vincent as she does everything in her power to free herself from the dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Ciara’s loved ones will be hard at work trying to figure out a way to get her back home safely.

During this time, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will finally uncover the truth about Vincent and his connection to Ben. This will make Shawn, Hope, and Ben realize that Ciara may be in more danger than they originally believed. They’ll all scramble to figure out her location as time runs out.

Chris Haston / NBC

In addition, Abigail Deveraux DiMera will be back in town. The character was last seen on screen earlier this year after she began suffering hallucinations and decided with the support of her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), to head to Florida in order to receive treatment.

Abby has suffered from mental illness for years, which hit it’s rock bottom when she developed a split personality disorder. When Abby returns to Salem she’ll look a bit different as Mansi has vacated the role, leaving room for actress Marci Miller to pick it up, much like she did the last time Mansi exited the soap opera.

Elsewhere in Salem, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will inform his father, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), the real reason when he’s back in town, and it could have to do with his biological mother Ava Vitali.