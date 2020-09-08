Katie Holmes, 41, Enjoys Steamy Make-Out Session With New Beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, At Manhattan Restaurant

Katie Holmes appeared to publicly confirm her new relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. as the pair indulged in a hot and heavy make-out session at a Manhattan restaurant, The Daily Mail reported. The intimate moment came one year after the actor’s secretive relationship with Jamie Foxx came to an end.

The reportedly loved-up duo dined at Peasant Restaurant in the New York borough on Sunday night. Photographs obtained by the publication revealed that the meal took a passionate turn as Katie sat on Emilio’s lap and the pair shared a steamy smooch.

The rumored couple dressed down for their romantic dinner, according to the news outlet. Katie teamed a plain white T-shirt with jeans, and had tied her hair up in an artfully messy topknot. Emilio also sported a white T-shirt, which he accessorized with a cream newsboy hat and a black watch.

During the couple’s intimate moment, the chef wrapped his arms around Katie’s waist and then placed his hands on the back of her neck as she leaned in for a kiss. At one point the duo burst into laughter, the news source noted.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

According to the publication, Katie was initially linked to Emilio — whose father owns celebrity-haunt Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo — on September 4 after they enjoyed a dinner date at a restaurant in SoHo.

As the publication underscored, this very public display of affection came as a surprise given the high level of privacy that surrounded Katie’s previous entanglement with Django Unchained actor Jamie.

The Dawson’s Creek alum was initially linked to Jamie back in 2013, the news source noted, when the celebrity duo were spotted holding hands in Malibu. However, the couple never officially confirmed they were together, and are believed to have split in 2019.

Prior to her relationship with Jamie, Katie was in a high-profile marriage with Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri Cruise, 14, the outlet underlined. Following her 2012 divorce from Tom, Katie — who was reportedly fearful of the actor and his links to the Church of Scientology — moved to New York with their daughter, where they remain.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Scientologist Leah Remini claimed in August that Tom may attempt to lure his daughter back to scientology once she is a legal adult.

“Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri. I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” Leah warned, in an interview with the New York Post.