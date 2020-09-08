‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, September 7: Liam Insists Finn’s Interest In Steffy Is Professional

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, September 7 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who was struggling after Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) refused her request for more prescription painkillers. He let her know that she could count on him. She insisted that she was fine and just needed her medication, per Soap Central.

Finn sensed that there had been some tension between her and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She didn’t want to dig into her past with Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Finn said that he was just trying to help.

The physician felt that Steffy should take time away from Kelly to heal. He also sensed that she also had some emotional healing to do. He spoke about the picture on the wall and said that he recognized love when he saw it. When her relationship with Liam ended, it must have left a void in her life. Steffy asked if he was giving her a pep talk. The doctor was just trying to encourage her to use her support system. He reminded her that she had a father who she could speak to. She could also lean on him if she wanted to.

Steffy divulged that she hated being away from Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). She felt that she was failing her by not being able to be with her. But, she experienced pain even when she picked the toddler up. She asked him to reconsider and to please give her one more refill so that she could continue to give the best to Kelly.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Liam is stunned to learn that Hope did not keep her commitment. pic.twitter.com/ItSfa57nSY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 7, 2020

At Spencer Publications, Liam insisted that Steffy was spending too much time alone. Bill suggested that she needed to heal from her injuries. He advised Liam not to indulge in his guilty feelings about his ex because she would eventually find someone new.

Hope arrived at the office. As seen in the above image, Liam was stunned when she told him that she had not dropped Kelly off. She explained that the little girl had asked to finish her art project at the cabin. However, Steffy’s reaction had been pretty intense. Liam understood why she reacted that way – Kelly had been at the cabin a lot over the last couple of weeks. He didn’t want her to think that they were taking advantage of her situation.

Liam wanted them to be sensitive to Steffy’s needs. Hope divulged that Steffy was not alone. The doctor had paid her a visit at the cliff house. Bill felt that there was an ulterior reason that Finn had stopped by.

“Did he bring her apple pie and hand-churned butter?” a sarcastic Bill wanted to know.

Liam insisted that the physician’s interest in Steffy was purely physical. He had taken very good care of his ex-wife while she was in the hospital.

After Bill left, Hope told Liam that something was wrong with Steffy. She seemed a bit off. Liam sensed the same thing.