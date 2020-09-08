Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Killer Figure & Gorgeous Tan In White Lace Lingerie

Tahlia Skaines steamed up her Instagram page on Tuesday with another skin-baring photo that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The blond bombshell was seen in her bedroom in the sizzling new addition to her feed. She sat on the edge of her plush bed, hanging her lean legs over the side while resting one hand flat on top of the mattress. In her other hand, she held a plastic case filled with some of her favorite Bali Body tanning products, and shared the exciting news in the caption that the brand had launched a new bundle with everything needed for a “deep and even tan.”

Tahlia appeared to have already put many of the products to use, as her killer figure boasted a flawless, all-over glow, which she showed off in a set of sexy white lingerie. The look included a skimpy bralette with a deep neckline and lace cups that highlighted her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage. The piece also featured thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at the model’s toned and tanned arms.

On her lower half, the Aussie hottie rocked a pair of semi-sheer lace panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut design that exposed her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, which were also coated in an even bronze. as she worked the camera. It also had a curved waistband with a dainty bow in the middle that drew attention to her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Tahlia completed her look with a dainty chain bracelet and a set of hoop earrings. She gathered her platinum locks in a messy ponytail, though left out a bit of fringe that fell to frame her face and striking features.

The racy shot proved to be a major hit with the model’s admirers, amassing over 4,400 likes withing three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post to show Tahlia some love as well.

“Ok this set is soooo cute,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” praised another fan.

“Wow babe so bomb,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely stunning,” commented a fourth user.

Tahlia is no stranger to showing off her bronzed bod on social media. Recently, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her killer curves in a golden yellow bikini while enjoying a relaxing day on the beach. Fans went wild for the swimwear snap, awarding it more than 12,000 likes and 190 comments to date.