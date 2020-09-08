Noah Cyrus Can’t Stop Touching Herself In A Flame Bikini On A Yacht

Miley Cyrus's little sister was literally and figuratively feeling herself.

Noah Cyrus couldn’t stop touching herself in a new bikini video shared to Instagram. Miley Cyrus’s younger sister ran her hands all over her body in the sultry upload on Labor Day (September 7) as she got down on her knees while on a yacht.

The 20-year-old actress and singer appeared to be taking part in a professional photo shoot. The video was shot from behind the photographer and showed her as she flashed some skin in a skimpy black two-piece with a yellow and orange flame print.

Noah stunned in the crop top-style halter-neck top that showed off her toned arms and décolletage. She matched with bottoms in the same print that were high-cut to show off plenty of leg and stretched up to her waist to cover her navel and highlight her tiny middle.

The “Make Me (Cry)” singer proudly flaunted her multiple tattoos, including several inkings on both of her hands and forearms, and her uber long neon yellow nails.

She stayed on her knees and posed on the bow of the boat while repeatedly running her hands over her body. She put her right hand up to her neck to caress her chest and shoulder before moving both down to place them on her thighs.

Noah also seductively put her left hand on her cleavage and her other on her lower hip. She leaned over as a man behind her attempted to steal the spotlight.

The star had her long, dark hair straight and down and rocked small, tinted vintage-style sunglasses.

Noah accessorized with several chunky gold chains, bracelets, and rings. According to her geo-tag, the boat was somewhere off the coast of Los Angeles.

More than 612 fans commented on the upload, which has 144,217 likes and has been viewed over 445,000 times in 13 hours.

“I’m in love with you tbh,” one person told her.

“YASSS QUEEEEN HOT HOT HOT,” another said in all caps with a number of fire, hearts, and crazy face emoji.

“Girl hell yeah you look bomb!” a third wrote with a drooling face.

Noah tagged Jamason Coles and clothing designer Andre Emery. She borrowed a line from the song “The Way Life Goes (Remix)” by Lil Uzi Vert featuring Nicki Minaj in the caption.

In July, the star flashed her bikini body in a leather star-shaped two-piece and a cowboy. She shared the photo to Instagram as she filmed the music video for her collaboration with Diplo called “On Mine.”