Kylie Jenner Poses In One-Shouldered Crop Top & Red Leather Pants For Latest Outfit Post

Reality star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The successful businesswoman is no stranger to having an impact on her followers and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a one-shouldered black crop top that displayed her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted red leather pants that were loose-fitted. Jenner wrapped a red bag around her shoulder that featured a thick chain as a strap. She completed her look with red-and-white lace-up Nike sneakers that showcased their iconic swoosh logo on the side. Jenner styled her long wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a ring.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the media personality was snapped standing in front of a gold car with her hand pushed out toward the camera. Jenner tilted her head down and covered her half her face. She raised her other hand on top of her head and closed her eyes.

In the next slide, Jenner rested herself against the side of the vehicle and leaned forward slightly. She kept her eyes closed and pushed her hair over to one side.

In the third frame, Jenner arched forward and puckered up her lips.

For her caption, she informed fans that these snapshots were a throwback.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 8.2 million likes and over 22,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 194.9 million followers.

“Your face is always so perfect,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Pretty stunning and cute bae,” another person shared.

“Wow, you grew up to be amazing and stunningly beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“U r soooo sweet. The most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impressing on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. The online sensation is used to making headlines and having everyone talk about her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a multicolored headscarf while wearing a white crop top paired with nude-colored sweatpants that cinched at her ankles. Jenner wore the look with white lace-up sneakers and left her matching jacket to rest over her right upper thigh. She was photographed sitting on the top step of an outdoor staircase while placing one hand underneath her chin.