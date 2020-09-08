Tarsha Whitmore Puts On A Busty Show In Skimpy Loungewear While Snacking On Popcorn

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest Instagram upload proved that she looks flawless in anything she wears. The Australian model often tantalizes her followers by showcasing her figure in scanty swimwear and lingerie but opted for a cozier look in the September 8 share that is proving to be just as popular.

The post included a total of two dimly-lit photos of Tarsha in the kitchen of her apartment. She stood next to the white marble island with her hips popped out to the side. She held a bag of popcorn in one hand and brought a single piece of the snack up to her mouth while flashing the camera a huge smile followed by a seductive stare.

Tarsha stunned as she enjoyed her late-night snack in a set of skimpy loungewear from PrettyLittleThing. The coordinated set was made of a ribbed, pale-pink material that hugged her figure in all of the right ways while complimenting her deep, all-over tan. It included a bralette that made for a busty display of cleavage thanks to its plunging scoop neckline and tiny triangle cups. The number hit just below her voluptuous chest, offering fans a look at her abs and taut stomach as well.

On her lower half, the Aussie hottie rocked matching booty shorts that nearly resembled a pair of panties. The bottoms clung tightly to her hips, emphasizing her hourglass silhouette and killer curves while its high-rise waistband drew eyes toward her toned midsection and tiny waist. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length — it grazed just to the tops of her thighs, flashing a glimpse of her sculpted legs to the camera.

Tarsha styled her luscious blond locks in deep waves for the photoshoot. They were parted in the middle of her head, spilling perfectly down both of her shoulders to frame her face and striking features.

The comfy look proved to be a major hit with many of Tarsha’s 846,000 followers on the social media platform, who were hardly shy about expressing their love for the model in the comments section of the double-pic update.

“Gorgeous smile,” one person wrote.

“You’re the cutest lil thing ever,” praised another fan.

“Hottest woman alive,” a third user declared.

“Absolute angel,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 10,000 likes within two hours of going live.

Tarsha seems to impress fans no matter what she wears on social media. On Monday, the star opted for another coordinated ensemble that consisted of a white crop top and matching capri leggings. The outfit proved to be another hit, amassing more than 12,000 likes and 116 comments to date.