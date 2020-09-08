WWE Rumors: Superstar Might Have Teased Future Heel Turn On ‘Raw Talk,’ Report Suggests

On this week’s episode of Raw Talk, Keith Lee appeared to hint at his next feud — and possibly an upcoming heel turn — as he commented about WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and his involvement in his ongoing rivalry with Randy Orton, as speculated by WrestlingNews.co.

As quoted by the outlet, Lee started out by saying that he considers McIntyre a friend and that they have shared “lots of history” through the years. He added that he’s happy the reigning champ was able to return to the ring after suffering a fractured jaw and understands that he wants to take revenge on Orton for causing the injury. However, the former NXT star stressed that he doesn’t appreciate how McIntyre interfered during his match against Orton on Monday Night Raw, as this resulted in his disqualification.

“I am happy that you are getting your receipts but please man, I just got here. Give me a chance. If I’m making waves, let me surf bro, please. I am going to respect you and your reign as a champion but please also respect me. Our past doesn’t matter right now, this is about respect man to man.”

Lee concluded by asking McIntyre one last time to stop getting himself involved in his matches so that he could live up this “Limitless” moniker as a main roster superstar.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Lee’s remarks about McIntyre came less than two weeks after it was reported that he might be due for a WWE Championship rivalry at some point in the future. At that time, rumors suggested that Lee would eventually turn heel so that he could feud with a top babyface for the title.

For most of the year, McIntyre has been booked as Monday Night Raw‘s No. 1 good-guy competitor, having defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 in April. He has since retained his babyface alignment across title defenses, including his most recent one against Orton at SummerSlam on August 23.

Meanwhile, Lee has been enjoying a top-tier push on the red brand less than a year after he was rumored to be among the NXT wrestlers who had received praise from WWE officials. These include the company’s chairman, Vince McMahon, who reportedly felt that the 330-pounder showed lots of promise as a heel.

As of this writing, Lee has yet to be booked for a match at Clash of Champions, which is scheduled to air on September 27. Per WhatCulture, McIntyre and Orton are scheduled to have a rematch for the WWE Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view.