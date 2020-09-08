Cheryl Burke Shows Off Long Legs & Toned Arms In New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Promo Pic

Cheryl Burke showed off her long legs and toned arms in a new promotional photo for the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. The gorgeous two-time mirrorball-winning dance pro looked stunning in the share. It was liked by her 575,000 followers over 11,000 times and counting. Many of those who clicked on the image also left comments regarding their excitement over Season 29 of the ABC competition series.

The photograph showed Cheryl in a gorgeous dance costume, tailored to show off some of her best features.

She looked directly at the camera in the share, giving the photographer a sultry stare.

Her dark hair was worn just a bit longer than shoulder-length and blown out straight. Parted on the left side, it fell dramatically over her right eye. She added large, gold hoop earrings for a simple yet dramatic look.

A silver and sparkly ballroom costume was cut short to show off her long and lean legs, which gave Cheryl a statuesque look. It featured a wraparound neckline with two straps instead of one. This merged into a top that was cut into a V-neck that ended just above her bellybutton. The dramatic style also featured two cutouts that showed off her abs. The costume ended with a long, fringe skirt. On her feet, she wore copper-colored dance shoes.

In the caption, Cheryl asked her followers several pointed questions regarding their hopes and expectations when the fan-favorite show returns to the ballroom live on September 14. They responded with many points of view.

“Gorgeous. Looking forward to this year’s DWTS and watching you perform again. Good luck this season,” remarked one fan.

“The dances. I love seeing how much everyone improves every week!!!” claimed a second follower.

“The costumes and the routines that the amazing pros put together!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I look forward to seeing you. You are my favorite,” stated a fourth fan.

In the comments section of the share, one fan asked Cheryl when fans would learn of the matchups of celebrities and professionals. She explained that this year, the big reveal will be during DWTS’ first live performances. This is a distinct break from tradition. For years, Good Morning America announced the pairings several weeks before the first episode aired.

Fans of the series have speculated that Cheryl will be paired with Backstreet Boys singer and songwriter A.J. McLean, as reported by The Inquisitr. Their guess was fueled by a post shared on Twitter by the series, which can be seen here, that her celebrity partner would be “dazzling.”