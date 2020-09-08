Brielle Biermann Takes On Golden Hour In A Strapless Dress

The reality star stood in a parking lot to get some good lighting.

Brielle Biermann made the most of golden hour in a stunning new photo shared to Instagram. The Don’t Be Tardy star struck a sultry pose in her Labor Day (Monday, September 7) upload as she gave the camera a very sultry look.

She appeared to be in a parking lot and stood in between her black Mercedes G Wagon and another vehicle.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter posed with her back to the camera and looked back over her shoulder with her left hand touching her hair to show off her glamorous, dark manicure. The social media influencer revealed her toned back and arms in a strapless gray dress that sat low across her back and chest. It also appeared to have a ruched center to highlight her slim middle.

The 23-year-old reality star’s long, dark hair was wavy and cascaded down while her tanned skin glowed in the natural sunlight. She leaned back slightly and tilted her head to the side to give a coy smile with her lips together.

She accessorized with a thin black bracelet on her left wrist and a delicate necklace.

Brielle touched on the flattering sunlight in the caption. She referenced the golden hour — which is a time of the day after sunrise or before sunset when natural lighting is softer and redder — with a line from the 1983 movie The Outsiders alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Brielle’s latest upload brought in more than 20,400 likes in 10 hours and over 145 comments. Plenty of fans heaped praise on the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and KAB Cosmetics co-founder in the comments section.

“The Sun-kissed this beauty and I love it!,” one person commented.

“Great lighting!! Not that you need it!” another told her with a sparkle emoji.

“The sun just loves you,” a third wrote with a smiley face with stars for eyes.

“You’re literally so perfect & beautiful,” a fourth said with a heart eye face.

Brielle’s no stranger to posting stunning photos of herself to her Instagram account. Her latest upload came shortly after she gave her 1.3 million followers a big treat last month with another set of very sultry snaps.

She posed in her lacey underwear in front of a plan white background with her long hair down over her shoulders. In the caption, she cheekily encouraged her fans to “surprise me” with a kissing lips emoji. Brielle revealed plenty of skin and rocked dark red lipstick with long, black nails.