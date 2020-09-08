Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Bodacious Curves In A Patriotic Bikini On Instagram

Natalia Garibotto’s new Instagram photo, published on September 7, showed her flaunting her curvaceous physique while wearing a tiny bikini boasting an American flag print. The Brazilian model had been posting a series of bikini looks lately, and her latest upload was no different.

In the first snap, Natalia stood front and center, dressed in her scanty attire. Her background showed a door of a building and a glass window that displayed a reflection of a swimming pool. She posed by popping her hip to the side and decided to spice things up by tugging at her bottoms. While her face was directed to the camera, her eyes looked at another direction as she did a pout.

In the second pic, Natalia lounged in the pool with her body and hair wet from swimming. She was snapped from the side, sitting on a concrete stool — which was submerged in water. She spread her legs and leaned on the flat surface, touching her face with her right hand. Her head was tilted as she looked into the lens with a smile on her face.

In celebration of Labor Day in America, Natalia sported a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that matched the occasion. The top exposed an ample amount of cleavage from its plunging neckline. The classic fully-lined cups featured a print, including blue-and-white stars and red-and-white stripes.

She wore matching bottoms that were plain in color. It had thin straps as its waistband and tied on each side of her hips. The daring swimsuit boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin from her toned midsection down to her groin area. The teeny piece of fabric, however, managed to cover what was necessary.

Natalia kept her accessories to a minimum and only wore stud earrings and her favorite name necklace. The first image showed Natalia wearing her blond hair loose and tossed most of the strands to her right shoulder. It was styled in loose waves that suited her nicely.

In the caption, Natalia mentioned about cleaning pools and accepting tequilas as payment. She also greeted her American followers, adding an American flag emoji at the end of the post.

Among her 2.2 million Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on her sizzling hot update. In less than a day, the new post received over 45,700 likes and more than 330 comments. Fellow influencers and hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to drop gushing messages on her killer figure, while others were speechless and entered various emoji instead.

“I need a pool girl! I will give you all my tequila!” a fan commented.

“Wow! So beautiful and so hot,” gushed another admirer.