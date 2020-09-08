Saweetie Poses On Boat In Sheer Black Top & Leggings

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in a revealing number while living the high life. The rapper is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Tap In” hitmaker stunned in a sheer black T-shirt that featured text across the front and short sleeves. Underneath, she wore a bikini top of the same color that was completely visible. Saweetie paired the ensemble with high-waisted leggings that were also see-through. She went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with numerous silver chains, bracelets, and large hoop earrings. Saweetie styled her dark hair up but left the baby hairs to rest down the side of her face.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from a higher-angle while sitting on a large white boat. Saweetie was captured from the side with her legs parted. She looked over her shoulder and gazed up at the camera lens with a smile. The entertainer rested both arms behind her and appeared to be living her best life.

In the next slide, Saweetie was photographed from another angle with her arms raised over her head. She kept her legs parted and closed her eyes.

In the third frame, Saweetie posted a pic in black-and-white. She was stood up on the edge of the boat and gave fans an eyeful from behind. In front of her was the sights of tall lit-up buildings at night.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 334,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.3 million followers.

“Teach me how to be a bad b*tch,” one user wrote.

“Damn bae why you always looking so good,” another person shared.

“ITTY BITTY WAIST, PRETTY IN THE FACEEEEE,” remarked a third fan, referencing her lyrics.

“I WANNA LOOK LIKE YOU,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience and making statements with her fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked sensational in a floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a multicolored pattern all over and a thigh-high slit. Saweetie completed the look with eye-catching heels and accessorized herself with a jeweled necklace, bracelet, and a ring. She sported her wavy dark hair down and painted her short nails with a coat of white polish.