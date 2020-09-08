Ariel Winter Shows Off Dramatic New Hair In A Tied Up Shirt

Ariel revealed her toned middle and her bold new look.

Ariel Winter gave fans a look at her dramatic new hairdo on Instagram for Labor Day. The former Modern Family actress shared a series of shots on Monday, September 7, in which she proudly showed off her bold transformation.

Though she’s best known for sporting long, dark locks when she starred as Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom for 10 years, she now has much shorter, straight shoulder-length pink hair.

The star smiled for the camera in the first of five photos. She placed both hands on her hips and rocked a thin, oversized white t-shirt that was knotted at the waist to give a glimpse at her navel and her flat, toned tummy. She paired it with light denim bottoms, though it wasn’t clear if she sported full length jeans or Daisy Duke-style cut-offs.

Ariel flashed a big smile with her lips together and almost matched her colorful new ‘do with bright pink lipstick. She posed against a plain white background.

In the second shot, the Sofia the First voice actress placed her right index finger on her temple and gave a coy smile. She changed locations for the final three photos and posed outside against windows while giving her 4.4 million followers a better look at her outfit.

She struck a few different poses in front of the glass and tagged her glam team in the first and final photos. She gave shout outs to Los Angeles based hairdressers Tim and Tabitha Dueñas.

In the caption, Ariel referred to herself as “Pinkie Pie” and introduced fans to her “slideshow.”

Plenty of fans loved the transformation, as the comments section was full or praise.

“Love this new color on you!!!!!” one person commented.

“Obsessed with the pink,” another wrote with a heart eye smiley face and two heart emoji.

“Beautiful girl,” a third comment read, with rose, fire, and heart symbols.

A fourth Instagram user described her as “Breathtaking.”

Ariel’s latest upload has received over 375,000 likes in 13 hours.

Since Modern Family ended earlier this year, Ariel has changed up her look up a couple of times.

She previously ditched her signature brunette style for a long, platinum blond hue. In a photo shared to Instagram in July, she debuted her much lighter ‘do and joked about her resemblance to the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen in the caption. “Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!,” she wrote.

Before that, Ariel sported long, red hair after filming on the sitcom first wrapped.