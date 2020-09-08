Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Sculpted Physique In Spandex Shorts For New Training Video

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, September 7, to share a new training video in which she showed off her sculpted figure while working out at the gym.

For the training session, Lindsey wore a white sleeveless t-shirt with a hood and a logo across the front that consisted of a set of crossbones and the letters, B, S, and R. The shirt was from activewear brand Under Armour. On her lower half, she wore a pair of burgundy spandex shorts that featured a white stripe up both sides. The shorts clung to Lindsey’s muscular legs and left plenty of skin exposed. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and styled her long, blond hair in two French braids that trailed over her shoulders.

The video took place at a gym where Lindsey made use of two yellow battling ropes for equipment. She stood in the middle of an open space filled with weight machines. Throughout the clip, Lindsey showed off her insane arm strength as she whipped the ropes up and down. She also gave viewers an eyeful of her shapely legs as she bent her knees into a lowered position. While Lindsey worked her upper body with the ropes, she moved her legs behind her from side to side.

In the caption of the video, Lindsey wished her followers a Happy Monday and told them that she was back on her grind. She added that she would love to see them get to the gym and join her on her grind. She added the hashtag, “#ThroughTheWork,” and tagged Under Armour’s Instagram page along with Project Rock.

According to an article written by The Inquisitr last week, Lindsey was a sponsored athlete with Under Armour while she skied. She continues her partnership with the brand through her participation in Project Rock, which was originally created by Dwayne Johnson. The project features its own line of clothing and accessories.

Lindsey’s newest post earned plenty of attention from her beloved fans, gaining thousands of likes and dozens of comments within the first day.

“You go Mama. Still can’t believe your knees can do all that work with everything you’ve been through. You are an inspiration Queen!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Impressive, you’re still fully up and running [smile and thumbs up emoji]. I love your posts as motivators,” another follower commented.

“Your amazing, I just ordered the shirt..I’m going to rock the gym,” one more fan chimed in.