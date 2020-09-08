Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Labor Day With Her Boyfriend In High-Waisted Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of snapshots with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, on Labor Day.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a black garment that looked to be a swimsuit top. The attire was relitavely low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a white high-waisted skirt that fell to the floor and had a black and gold pattern all over. The attire featured thigh-high slits on both sides, which helped showcase her legs. Scherzinger accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, rings, and earrings while rocking short nails. The entertainer styled her long dark wavy hair down and looked very glam for the occasion.

Evans went topless but did opt for a pair of shorts that consisted of the colors white, black, and gold. He went barefoot and wore a necklace.

Scherzinger treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the couple was captured outdoors on the grass in front of a clear blue sky and the sea. They both wrapped their arms around each other and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. Scherzinger pushed one leg forward and placed one hand on her upper thigh.

In the next slide, the pair both posed for a similar photo while under shelter.

For her caption, Scherzinger wished her fans a happy Labor Day weekend. She thanked and celebrated essential workers for their hard work and expressed how grateful she is for them.

In the tags, the 42-year-old credited the designer Camilla for her skirt.

Scherzinger geotagged her upload with Malibu Beach, informing everyone where these pics took place.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 162,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“I literally was just thinking to myself like I need some Thom and Nicole in my life… then BOOM,” one user wrote.

“You guys make such a great looking couple,” another person shared.

“Awww look at you two. The cutest, loveliest couple ever,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re serving us LEGS! You’re serving us FACE! You’re serving us a GLOWING TAN AAAND you’re serving us a healthy relationship. We love to see a QUEEN THRIVING,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Scherzinger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled on the beach on her knees in a patterned white bikini.