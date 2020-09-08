Madison Woolley Shows Off Cleavage In New Instagram Selfie

On September 8, Madison Woolley wowed her 540,000 fans with a sultry new snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page. The sexy selfie featured the Aussie model posing seductively for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage.

In the snapshot, Madison rocked a teeny tiny black bikini top. The garment’s plunging neckline displayed a great deal of her décolletage. The floss-like straps that tied over her neck provided support for her ample chest, pulling them upward, which exposed more cleavage. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was also seen from certain angles. While the itty bitty triangle-style cups barely covered the entirety of her bust, but her nipples were obscured from view.

The influencer used her phone’s camera to capture the sizzling hot selfie. According to the geotag, she was at the famous Bondi beach in Australia. She held the mobile device in her left hand as she extended her arm away from her face to get the best angle possible. The babe gazed directly at the lens with a serious expression on her face.

She wore a big sun hat, which shaded her head down to her shoulders from the bright sunshine. The parts of her skin that were hit by sunlight were her arms and chest — these areas appeared glowing in the shot.

In the picture, Madison’s blond locks were straight and loose. She tucked her locks behind her ears, letting all the strands hung over her back. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and painted her nails with white polish.

In the caption, Madison mentioned that she adores “oversized hats.” Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her avid fans. In addition to over 13,500 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 120 comments.

Some of Madison’s social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked gorgeous. Countless other admirers gushed over her tantalizing assets, while other online supporters expressed their admiration with a trail of emoji.

“Best view in Sydney! You are amazingly beautiful. What lovely weather you have there. I wish it’s Summer all-year-round so that I can see you in different bikinis. Good thing, the hot season will be in Australia soon,” one of her fans wrote.

“What an amazing work of art. That hat too!” gushed another admirer.

“Love you in that outfit, and you have such beautiful eyes. I’m sure many told you that, but let me remind you,” added a third social media user.