Abby Dowse Bares Peachy Buns In Strappy Thong Lingerie

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse served up a provocative look in today’s Instagram share, displaying her sizzling curves in a barely there lingerie set that completely exposed her peachy buns. The blond bombshell posed on her bed for the steamy upload, showing off her round bottom as she lounged face down at the foot of the mattress. The pic was cropped at the mid-thigh, maintaining the focus on her perky backside and hourglass frame.

Abby flashed the flesh in a cut-out pink ensemble from Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador made sure to tag in her photo. The skimpy two-piece was made up entirely of a set of straps, at least as far as the back view could tell. The angle of the shot teased a small glimpse of one of her bra cups, which appeared to be hollowed out just like the back of the top. Four strings crisscrossed well below her shoulder blades, extending upwards into a pair of triple straps that ultimately converged into singles.

Likewise, the thong bottoms mirrored the strappy design of the top, sporting a cut-out back that left noting to the imagination. Two pairs of strings connected the leg openings to the narrow waistline, combining into a flower-shaped detail that added chic and femininity to the otherwise racy number. The item had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut, making for a tantalizing showcase of Abby’s pert posterior. The look also accentuated her waist and bared the model’s trim midriff.

The 30-year-old spread her arms, leaning on her palms as she prompted up her torso. She pressed her lower body against the plush bedspread, cocking her hip and raising her knee. Her head was turned to the side and her long, golden tresses cascaded over her shoulder, the sleek streaks seemingly blending in with her strappy lingerie. Abby called attention to the revealing design in her caption, expressing her love for outfit with a heart emoji.

The all-white décor gave prominence to the pastel tone of her apparel, while also emphasizing Abby’s deep, bronzed tan. The background comprised of textured sheets and matching pillows, which were neatly arranged up against the wall, along with a cylindrical lamp shade on the nightstand.

The smoking-hot look made a strong impression on Abby’s devoted Instagram followers, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that flooded the comments section as soon as the pic went live. In the span of one hour the post amassed nearly 340 comments, in addition to more than 13,600 likes.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” one fan described the enticing upload.

“You’re looking absolutely hot,” wrote a second Instagrammer, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“You’re completely wonderful Abby,” chimed in a third person, leaving a heart and a rose for the Aussie beauty.

“Stunningly gorgeous [four heart-eyes emoji] Do we get to see the front too?” a fourth follower wanted to know.

Their wish has many chances of being granted, as Abby typically posts full front-to-back views of her outfits. Such was the case with her latest bikini upload, where she originally posted a scorching close-up of her cleavage and killer curves before showing off the itty-bitty swimsuit from behind.