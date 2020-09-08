Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Booty In Tiny Skintight Shorts For Latest Upload

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony delighted fans with an eyeful of her curvaceous figure for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a sports bra and a pair of small shorts that accentuated her curvy backside.

The 22-year-old is known for sharing spicy photos after working out, but for this update she sported workout gear outside of the gym. She was pictured in a parking garage while modeling athletic wear. This was a full-body shot as O’Mahony stood on pavement that had arrows and lines painted on it. Sunlight could be seen in the distance coming in from an opening that had a railing and a support beam in the corner.

The popular YouTuber had her back turned to the camera, but turned her jaw-dropping frame to the side. O’Mahony’s right leg was straight, and she stood on the toes of her left foot, which helped further embellish her curves. She wore her long dark hair straight down and parted to the right side of her head. The Irish beauty jutted her right elbow out while she lifted her left hand to play with the bottom of her hair, as she flashed a come-hither look at the lens.

O’Mahony sported a gray sports bra from sportswear company Alphalete which had small shoulder straps that criss-crossed in the back. The top wrapped tightly around her chest, and gave viewers a hint of her sideboob. She rocked matching high-waist shorts that outlined her sculpted booty. O’Mahony completed the look with all-white sneakers, white Nike gym socks, and a black smartwatch. The pose and revealing outfit also showcased her chiseled back and toned legs.

For the caption, the model wished her followers a good week. She added a flex emoji and several hashtags including “#fitness” before uploading the snap on Monday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 684,000 Instagram followers took notice of the parking garage pic, and more than 11,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. She received nearly 100 comments in 12 hours, as her replies were littered with heart-eye and flex emoji. Fans complimented her physique and outfit.

“Love this set you look incredible,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow incredible, I loveee this outfit!!” another replied.

“I love this colour,” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Good start to the week, trained legs after work and they are on fire,” one follower responded.

