Instagram Model Julia Muniz Sizzles In A Tiny Tube Top While On A Boat For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz flaunted her athletic hourglass figure in a stunning photo for her latest upload. In the snap, she was pictured in a small tube top and skirt combo that showcased her toned midsection.

The Brazilian beauty, who is a well-known surfer, is never far from the water and in this update she shared a throwback from when she spent time on a boat during her travels. She looked gorgeous posing in front of a picturesque backdrop, which she said was in Indonesia. The water looked to be a clear aquamarine, and the sky was various shades of light blue. There was a small vessel visible in the background, and land with tropical trees could be seen in the distance.

Muniz was photographed on the deck with her back pressed against the railing. The 21-year-old was shot from the thighs up and leaned back while grabbing the wooden railing. She wore her long brown hair down and swept to the left side of her head, and it partially covered her gorgeous face. There was a smirk across her lips as she looked off-camera with the sunlight shining on her arms and cheeks.

The surfer rocked a tiny white tube top that wrapped tightly around her chest and had “MISTURA” written across the front in mutli-colored lettering. Muniz sported a low-rise embroidered skirt that left her navel exposed. Fans were treated to an unobstructed view of her chiseled stomach as her tanned skin popped against the light-colored background.

For the caption, Muniz mentioned wanting to spend all her time on a boat, and said she will be extra-thankful once she can resume traveling. The social media influencer added sparkles and butterfly emoji before uploading the post on Monday.

Many of Muniz’s 764,000 Instagram followers flocked to the revealing pic, and nearly 18,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over seven hours after it went live. Models Asia Monet Ray and Madison Grace left heart-eye emoji in the comment section, and the replies were flooded with those and fire emoji. Fans complimented the Brazilian in both English and Portuguese, while many responded to her caption.

“Agreed! Will never take it for granted again! You are so beautiful,” one admirer commented.

“Always cherish those things that are taken for granted,” a fan wrote.

“I miss thissssss,” one follower replied.

“Very beautiful portrait and smile princess,” an Instagram user responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Muniz flaunted her fit frame in a soaking-wet black bikini with orange trim.