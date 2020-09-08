NBA Rumors: Nets Could Send Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince & 1st-Round Pick To Pacers For Victor Oladipo

After suffering an early exit in the 2020 Playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be more aggressive on the trade market this fall. Though they are yet to see their roster at its full strength, the Nets believe that they need more star power around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the most realistic trade targets for the Nets in the 2020 offseason is Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers.

According to Andrew Hughes of Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini, the Nets could address their need for additional star power without giving up Caris LeVert or Jarrett Allen by targeting Oladipo this fall. In the proposed scenario, the Nets would be sending a package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for the veteran shooting guard.

Though he’s not as expensive as other potential targets like Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, trading for Oladipo also comes with a huge risk. Since suffering an injury, Oladipo is yet to regain his All-Star form. Also, he is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Pacers.

However, once he succeeds to return to his 100 percent health and manages to bring back his old self, Hughes strongly believes that the acquisition of Oladipo could further elevate Brooklyn’s “sky-high-ceiling” next year.

“The Brooklyn Nets seem intent on chasing a third (or fourth, depending on the development of Caris LeVert) and the Indiana Pacers may be willing to see what value they can get for Victor Oladipo, a 2021 flight risk that the team proved they can live without after a quad injury kept him out of most of this past season. Victor Oladipo would make for a snug lineup fit and would cost Brooklyn less than a Bradley Beal type. If he can return to the 23 points per game he averaged in a career-year in 2017-18, he can elevate the Nets’ already sky-high ceiling even further.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

When healthy, Oladipo would be giving the Nets a very reliable third scoring option behind Irving and Durant. Aside from being a prolific scorer, he’s also a great perimeter defender. Though he would still be needing to make a huge adjustment with his game to make himself fit alongside two ball-dominant players, he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for a team that has a legitimate chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Meanwhile, if the deal becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Nets, but also for the Pacers. In exchange for Oladipo’s expiring contract, they would be receiving two quality veteran role players in Dinwiddie and Prince. Dinwiddie could immediately fill the hole that Oladipo will be leaving in their backcourt, while Prince could boost their frontcourt depth. Using the 2020 first-rounder, the Pacers will be able to add another young and promising talent to their roster in the 2020 NBA Draft.