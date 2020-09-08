Katya Henry Showcases Bod In Tiny Bikini In New Instagram Selfies

Katya Henry has been showing off her incredible bikini body on her Instagram feed as of late, and her newest share was no exception. It was a three-part photo series that featured the model snapping selfies in a bedroom.

In the first picture, Katya sat on a chair with her legs slightly apart and her right hand in her hair. She raised the phone with her other hand, partially obscuring her face. She glanced at the phone screen with a flirty pout. In addition, her arm tattoo with what looked like Roman numerals was hard to miss.

Her tiny cream-toned bikini top fit tightly on her chest, bringing attention to her cleavage. It was also small enough for her put her underboob was on show. The swimsuit had clear straps that added to the flirty vibes. Her matching bottoms featured a tiny piece of fabric with straps that rested high on her hips.

The skimpy ensemble brought attention not just to her chest, but also to her sculpted abs and curvy hips.

Katya wore her hair down in loose, voluminous waves and brushed most of her locks in front of her right shoulder. She accessorized with a Christian cross necklace, a gold bracelet, and multiple rings. Her light pink manicure also contrasted against her white phone.

Behind her was a white room with a bed and a chandelier, as well as a small hallway with a closet. The location was illuminated by a light blue glow.

The second snap was similar, except she placed her hand on the side of the chair and arched her lower back.

In the final shot, Katya smiled as she played with her hair.

The post has racked up over 122,000 likes so far, with her followers leaving lots of nice compliments in the comments section.

“You are an inspiration for me @katyaelisehenry,” wrote an admirer.

“UM THICC GOALS,” gushed a second devotee.

“Thicc challenge kicking my butt rn,” declared a third social meida user.

“Beyond stunning omg happy Labor Day,” wrote another supporter.

In addition, Katya posted another update to her feed yesterday, that time rocking a light yellow bikini. The swimsuit top had a straight neckline and halter-style straps, and her bottoms had thick straps. She wore her hair down in a middle part. She struck the Bambi pose and looked down at her hands as she held a black branded water bottle. She posed on a white blanket that was decorated with a picnic basket, flowers, and fruit.