Lindsey Vonn Rocks Short Shorts During Golf Game While Fiance Praises Her ‘Real Hair’ & ‘Beautiful Physique’

Lindsey demonstrated her golf skills while her husband-to-be provided commentary.

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn had to work extra hard to concentrate during a game of golf with her fiance, NHL player P.K. Subban. As she was prepping to swing, her future husband decided to play the role of commentator. What he said had his Instagram followers in hysterics.

In a video that P.K. shared with his 1 million Instagram followers on Monday, Lindsey showed off her sporty style. The former alpine skier rocked a pair of form-fitting black shorts that showcased her pert posterior to perfection. The high hemline also bared most of the dedicated athlete’s impressively toned legs. She teamed the bottoms with a bright pink polo shirt. The underside of the collar was white, and she wore it popped up. She left the buttons on the neck completely undone. Her shoes were color-coordinated with her outfit. They were black with white trim and pink shoelaces.

Lindsey shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses and a light blue baseball cap with a Red Bull logo. Her other accessories included a gold watch and a white golf glove. She wore her long blond hair styled in a low braid.

As she stood in the teeing area and prepared for her drive, P.K. gave her a little “pep talk” by singing her praises.

“Lindsey Vonn, known for her beautiful physique, intelligent mind, and real hair,” he said. “Can she hit a ball?”

Lindsey answered his question by swinging her driver and sending the golf ball flying a substantial distance away. The result earned her a “Nice shot, Linds!” from her fiance.

According to the post’s geotag, the couple was playing on a course in Park City, Utah. The green fairway was surrounded by rolling hills covered with scrubby plants and yellow grass.

Lindsey responded to her fiance’s video with a facepalming emoji, but different variations of laughing emoji were much more abundant in the comments section.

“You just killed the fight with that REAL HAIR declaration thing lmaooo,” read one message.

“She’s got better form than the Subbanator,” another fan observed.

“I love how respectful you are to her. The world needs more like you,” a third fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey and P.K. celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement last month. Lindsey revealed that they had hoped to be married by now, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their wedding plans. Instead of tying the knot this year, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.