Khloe Terae Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Outfit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Khloe Terae gave her 2.4 million followers something to look at on Monday, September 7, in her most recent upload. The Canadian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot in which she sported a skimpy ensemble that highlighted her buxom figure, leaving little to the imagination.

For the photo, Terae was sitting at a table while holding a glass of looked to be red wine. She grabbed it by the stem while sticking her pinky out. The location featured a lot of greenery, flowers, sun umbrellas and a fountain, and the sky suggested it was late afternoon.

Terae rocked what appeared to be a loose summer dress or romper that was cream on the left, orange on the right and pink in the center. It featured a deep plunging neckline that bared plenty of skin, allowing her to show off her ample chest and cleavage. The two sides merged on her low-stomach where it folded over to created the short bottoms. As per the tag, her outfit was courtesy of Young Fabulous & Broke.

Terae accessorized her ensemble with a nude-colored, wide-brimmed hat, a golden necklace with a circle-shaped pendant, small hoop earrings, a wristwatch and a couple of bracelets.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. In the caption, Terae noted that she left a piece of her heart there, praising the memories she made in the “cutest little town.”

Within seven hours, the photo attracted more than 7,800 likes and over 170 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to interact with her caption and also to praise her beauty, outfit and location.

“Oh you’re the prettiest!!!!! [red flower emoji] Niagara is my hometown. And NOTL really is the cutest xo,” one of her admirers shared.

“Niagara on the lake almost matching your beauty!” replied another user.

“Hello, you look truly charming in this as always,” a third fan added.

“Are you hiring for a bff?!? I’m available,” chimed in a fourth fan, who included a laughing emoji after the comment.

