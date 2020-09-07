Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Thong Bikini

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she wore a skimpy bikini. Kara was outdoors, and the sky above her was a stunning pale blue. A rock formation was also visible in the distance, hinting at the type of terrain Kara was surrounded by.

The image was captured by photographer Megan Batson, whose business Instagram account Kara made sure to tag in the picture. She also tagged the Instagram page of Frankie’s Bikinis, implying that her sexy swimwear came from that particular brand.

Kara had her body angled so that her back was almost entirely turned to the camera. In her hands, she was holding a striped Turkish towel with white fringe on the edges, shaking it out in the sunshine, presumably to place down on the ground.

Kara flaunted her sizzling figure in the skimpy bikini, which left little to the imagination. The bikini top featured triangular cups that showed off a serious amount of side boob, and thin strings that stretched around her neck and back, which she then tied in bows.

She paired the top with matching bottoms crafted from the same fabric, a pink-and-white print that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The bottoms consisted of little more than a small triangular patch of fabric that nestled at her lower back, and thin straps which stretched over her hips. The high-cut style highlighted her pert posterior and elongated her legs.

Kara’s long locks tumbled down her back in an effortlessly tousled style, reaching all the way to her waist. She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a pair of subtle earrings and some sunglasses with square frames and brown-tinted lenses. Kara had a huge smile on her face as she shook out the towel, flaunting her voluptuous physique.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling share, and the post received over 15,000 likes within one hour. It also racked up 131 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“Shake it off more like take it off,” another remarked flirtatiously.

“Wow looking hot,” a third fan added, including two flame emoji in his comment.

“Such a babe,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara thrilled her followers with a snap in which she likewise posed outdoors, although she was perched on a stone bench for that update. In the sexy double share, she wore high-waisted white pants and a silky white crop top that put a serious amount of cleavage on display.