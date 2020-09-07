Ariana James Bares Chiseled Body In Skimpy Bikini

Ariana James showed off her amazing physique to her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, September 6, with her latest post, which featured her rocking a tiny bikini as she struck a powerful pose that enhanced her gym-honed body.

For the shot, the Colombian bombshell grouched down in the middle of a road in front of a mountain, placing one foot right on the yellow marking. James sat back over one heel as she bent the other leg, showcasing her shapely thighs. She shot a killer gaze at the camera, squinting her eyes while allowing her lips to hang open.

James bared her chiseled torso in an interesting two-piece bathing suit featuring an abstract print in light pink, gray and white. The top boasted an upside-down design, in which the triangles faced her sides and created a U-shaped neckline. Her matching bottoms tied on the sides and sat low on the front, allowing James to flaunt her tight stomach.

She had on a cropped denim jacket with white fur along the collar. James wore it completely unbuttoned and used her hand to pull the fronts away from her body.

James accessorized her ensemble by wearing a white knitted beanie with pompoms and light brown hiking boots with light gray ankle socks. Her jet-black hair fell to her low-back, grazing her arms and sides along the way.

In the caption, James asked her fans in Spanish to share what they think her eyes would say if they could speak, according to Google Translate.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, it has garnered more than 80,100 likes and over 1,000 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to answer her question, using it to share their admiration for James.

“No one will do it for you or for me so make it happen. Yes you can!” one user wrote.

“My role model [red heart emoji] my number 1 idol,” replied another fan.

“That everything is possible with discipline,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Strength! That everything can be achieved [red heart] you inspire me Ari,” raved a fourth fan.

James previously shared similar photos of herself sporting the same outfit from today’s post. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she uploaded two photos of the same scene. In the first, she faced the camera while opening her arms wide to the side. She was captured with one leg in front of the other, as if walking toward the photographer. The second shot her from the back, showing that the bikini bottoms featured a thong back that bared her toned glutes.