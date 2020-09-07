Scott Disick Spends Labor Day Weekend with Kourtney Kardashian After Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick spent Labor Day Weekend on a boat ride with former flame Kourtney Kardashian and their 5-year-old son Reign. Disick posted snaps from their day out on the ocean on his Instagram story. The first pic reads “baby driver” and shows him sitting at the wheel of a boat with Reign on his lap taking the wheel. Kardashian can be spotted sitting in the back of the boat.

A second pic shows off their blue boat from the front. Disick’s bright yellow and blue floral short sleeve button down can be clearly spotted from afar as he stands at the helm.

The third pic features Kardashian’s new puppy, Ruby, wrapped up in a sweatshirt which Disick belovingly nicknamed “Rube.”

Kardashian also posted pics from the outing. She posted a boat selfie on her Instagram story. She wore a blue boat hat and orange sunglasses. The angle gives a busty view of her assets in a bright orange bikini. She introduced the world to Ruby holding her while sitting on the back of their blue boat. She held the dog by her stomach accentuating her curves in the bright orange bikini. “say hi to Ruby,” the caption reads. The picture has turned heads already receiving over 1.2 million likes and over 5,000 comments.

“We love Ruby,” one fan enthused.

“Ruby looks so cute,” another chimed in.

“Hi, Ruby! She’s the sweetest!” a third added.

Disick has reportedly been spending more time with Kardashian since his recent split with Sofia Richie. According to People, he and Kardashian were spotted dining together at Nobu Malibu while Richie was there the same night sitting separately with friends. Are the two coming together as parents for Reign, 10-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Penelope or has she become his rebound?

Disick and Richie split up in August. While they’ve split up before and their relationship has been at an off-and-0n status, a source told Us Weekly that the couple is done for good.

“Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking. Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue.”

Kardashian has been a constant part of his life even when he was dating Richie. She vacationed with the couple and has been supportive of their relationship in order to keep the family together.