MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini While On A Boat For Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda flaunted her curvy figure in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram update. In the snaps, she was photographed out on a boat wearing a strapless bikini that showcased her athletic frame.

The flyweight has been enjoying some downtime after her convincing victory at Bellator 243, and in these pics she was shot soaking up sun in her hometown Miami, Florida. She stood on the deck of a boat with chairs beside her, with the water and city’s skyline visible in the distance.

Loureda wore her dark hair down and curly as it blew in the wind. She rocked an off-shoulder ruffled bikini that appeared to be dark brown. The top was strapless, and the matching bottoms were high-waist with a thick waistband. She completed the ensemble with a necklace that had a “V” pendant, hoop earrings, and a watch on her left wrist.

In the first photo, the 21-year-old faced the camera with her mouth slightly agape, and a sultry look across her beautiful face. Loureda rested her hands on the side of her thighs, and her skin popped against a white backdrop. This helped to highlight her toned legs.

Loureda struck a spicy pose for the second slide. She was photographed with her body slightly turned to the side as she tilted her head back. The Tae Kwon Do expert raised her right hand to her hair, and flashed a large smile while looking up. This angle treated fans to a view of her sculpted midsection, and hinted at her curvaceous backside.

For the caption, Loureda asked followers to know their worth. She tagged the location as South Beach Miami before uploading the set on Monday afternoon. Many of her 503,000 Instagram followers flocked to the bikini snaps, and nearly 33,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over two hours after they went online. She had over 300 comments in short order. Olympian Carolina Mendoza responded with fire and heart emoji, and the replies were littered with flex and different colored heart emoji. Fans heaped praise on the fighter for her stunning physique.

“Not even the yacht has anywhere close to your value!” one admirer wrote.

“When she can warm your soul but take it at the same time,” an Instagram user replied.

“Wow beautiful sexy girl,” a fan commented while adding a series of emoji.

“I need to hit the lottery,” one follower joked.

