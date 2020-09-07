‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For A Week Ahead: Billy Finds Himself Needing Serious Help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 14 tease a lot of drama for residents of Genoa City. Not only does Sharon get a warning from Chelsea, but also Nick gets grilled by Phyllis. Billy stirs the pot and ends up needing somebody on his side in his war against Adam, and Amanda finds her life flipped over.

Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) world is turned upside-down, according to SheKnows Soaps. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she gets the DNA test results, and it sounds like the outcome is more complicated than she’s simply Hilary’s twin. Amanda will have to continue her search for answers about her past, which are shrouded in mystery. One bright spot is that she has Nate (Sean Dominic) by her side, and for once, Amanda seems open to accepting some help and reassurance on her journey to discover the truth about who she is.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) needs an ally against Adam (Mark Grossman). It seems Billy moves forward with his exposé about Adam’s nefarious past in Kansas. Although Lily (Christel Khalil) and Amanda both worried about the fallout from the significant scoop, Billy felt determined to find a way to get it all out there. Of course, now he finds himself facing Adam’s wrath, and he needs somebody he can count on. Surely, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will be on his side for this one, and perhaps he will find somebody else to help him too.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) gets a warning from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). She’s feeling abandoned by Adam and the fact that he continues to turn to Sharon instead of her drives Chelsea crazy. Of course, Chelsea may not realize that Sharon just received devastating news about her breast cancer, but at this point, it’s possible Chelsea doesn’t care. She already knows that Adam’s therapist is battling the disease, and she continues to rip into her anyway. Things with Chelsea are bound to get much worse before they get better if Adam doesn’t start looking to her when he needs emotional support.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) grills Nick (Joshua Morrow). Things are going well for them as a couple, but Nick’s family has always been a thorn in their relationship. There’s no doubt that the fallout from Adam’s earlier misdeeds will weigh on their reunion. Then, there is Sharon’s cancer, and because he’s her ex-husband and the father of three of her children means Nick is part of her support system. While it seems like Phyllis is willing to bury the hatchet with Sharon for now, she still might not like seeing Nick’s devotion to her.