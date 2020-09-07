‘Bachelorette’ Fans React To New Promo That Gives First Look At Clare Crawley’s Season With No Sign Of Tayshia

The new teaser shows Clare kissing one of her suitors in the limo driveway.

Fans of The Bachelorette are reacting to a new promo for Clare Crawley’s long-awaited season of the rose-filled reality show that has no trace of her rumored replacement, Tayshia Adams, but includes a glimpse of a smooch session with a guy she just met.

In a new clip shared to the official Bachelorette Instagram page, the 39-year old Sacramento hairstylist’s past heartbreaks on the ABC dating franchise were rehashed before she announced that she thought her future husband was among her new suitors.

The promo, which can be seen below, featured quick snippets of Clare’s unsuccessful stints on Bachelor in Paradise, Winter Games, and Juan Pablo Galavis’ The Bachelor, where she famously told the Venezuelan soccer player she lost respect for him before walking out.

Flash forward to a 2020 Clare in a slinky white gown as she toasted her carefully curated group of guys. A glimpse of Clare standing outside The Bachelor “mansion” was also shown, where she was seen passionately kissing one of her guys in the driveway minutes after meeting him for the first time.

The leading lady’s cocktail party meet-and-greet on night one featured her in a blinged-out silver dress as she confidently announced, “I see my husband in this room.” Clare’s theme song, Aretha Franklin’s”Respect,” played throughout the teaser.

In the comments section to the post, many viewers were quick to question why Tayshia was not shown at all in the new ad. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes have teased that Clare fell in love with one of her contestants in less than two weeks, left the show, and was replaced by Tayshia.

“‘I see my husband in this room’…… 2 weeks later ‘rumors’ [Tayshia] comes for Act 2,” one fan wrote. “I kinda like that so much drama has happened already that they have to switch up the show a bit. Now we can all finally believe [Chris Harrison] that this will definitely be The Most Dramatic Season EVER.”

“Give us a promo that connects everything,” another added.

“I cannot WAIT to see this absolutely sh*tshow of a season and I’m glad all of Clare’s stuff will still air,” a third fan added. “Then I’m sure the Tayshia promos will roll out real quick people.”

Fans know that Clare’s abbreviated round of The Bachelorette — which will premiere October 13 on ABC — was filmed at the posh La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, with strict COVID-199 safety protocols in place. Tayshia was also reportedly spotted filming at the luxury resort last month.