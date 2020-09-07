Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Pink Bikini Top For Sultry New Photo

Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Monday, September 7, with a hot new post that saw her clad in a skimpy bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The Instagram model posed in a beach cabin with thatch roofs that covered the entire sides, reaching all the way to the sand. The cabin included a black bench that was seen behind Palmer. According to the tag added to the photo, Palmer was at the Papaya Playa Project, a sustainable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico.

She was close to the camera, which captured her from the waist up and emphasized on her chest and face. Palmer took one hand to the side of her head as she glanced at the camera with fierce eyes. Palmer lifted one brow slightly while pouting her lips to complete her killer expression.

Palmer opted to wear a pink bikini top that complimented her skin tone and hair. It featured widely spaced triangles that allowed her to show off her buxom figure. They were ruched along the bottom string, which further bared her cleavage. The top included thin straps that went around her neck and the cups had a vertical lines that added texture to the suit.

She kept thing simple, accessorizing her look with stud earrings and a golden chain with her name hanging from it.

Palmer wore her blond hair parted on the left and styled down. She pulled the length of her hair over her shoulders, falling alongside her breasts.

The post was an immediate hit, garnering more than 30,500 likes and upwards of 420 comments within the first hour. They flocked to the comments section to shower Palmer with compliments, gushing over her beauty and physique.

“Beautiful [four red hearts] gorgeous [five fire emoji] hot!!!! [fire]” raved one user.

“You’re Barbie with high resolution graphics,” replied another user.

“So beautifull [four fire] [heart-eyes emoji] [starry eyes emoji] Those eyes are so amazingly charming and magical,” a third fan wrote.

“You look amazing. Hope life is good to you,” added a fourth admirer.

Palmer is no stranger to showing off her buxom figure to her adoring fans. Last week, she upload a series of photos of herself in a white one-piece bathing suit that bared quite a bit of skin, as previously written by The Inquisitr. Most of the snaps framed her from the chest up, focusing in on her face. However, the third was a shot of her side body, which showed that the suit had plunging sides that exposed plenty of sideboob.