Pia Mia Rocks A White Bra Top & Shorts Ensemble For Latest Outfit Post

Guamanian singer and actress Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The blond beauty always makes a statement with her fashion and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

You can view the upload here.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a white bra top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. Pia paired the ensemble with high-waisted white shorts that fell just above her knees. She completed the look with white heels that showcased her toes. Pia wrapped a blue bag around her body that featured a thick gold chain as a strap. She accessorized herself with various necklaces and rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with different patterns on each nail. Pia styled her half her long straight blond hair down and the rest in two ponytails on each side of her head. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she held a bright yellow face mask so she could protect herself when necessary.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to nine images within one upload.

In the second slide, Pia was captured from behind in front of a large blue wall. She tilted her head all the way back and showcased her sharp jawline. Pia parted her legs open and also closed her eyes.

In the third shot, she faced the camera and was snapped from head-to-toe. Pia pushed her right hip out and lightly rested her hand on top. She held a beverage in the other while pushing one leg forward.

In the eighth frame, Pia put on her mask and covered the bottom half of her face. The songstress sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gazed directly at the camera lens.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 25,700 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“You look so good,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Okay these are so cute,” another person shared.

“You’re so beautiful Pia,” remarked a third fan.

“So beautiful and sexy and dreamy to me,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a yellow crop top that looked to be made out of velvet material. The entertainer paired the outfit with high-waisted Daisy Dukes and a belly chain around her waist. She sported her long blond hair in two space buns and accessorized herself with numerous bits of jewelry.