Ashley Resch Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skin-Baring Swimsuit

Ashley Resch helped her 924,000 Instagram followers kick off their week on the right foot on Monday, September 7, with her most recent post. The Canadian model upload a smoldering snapshot of herself rocking a skimpy swimsuit that bared her bombshell curves, much to their delight.

Resch struck a seductive pose in what appeared to be an indoor garden. She was next to a large tree while facing the camera. She placed one leg in front of the other, in a stance that highlighted her voluptuous lower body. She took both hands to her chest and tilted her head back, shooting a dreamy gaze at a point in the distance.

Resch opted for a one-piece bathing suit boasting a floral print in burnt orange varying shades of green and a white background. It featured ruched cups that drew attention to her ample chest. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, tying into bows that fell onto her upper arms.

The suit also had high-cut legs that rose to her waist, baring her curvy hips. Also visible were Resch’s collection of tattoos, including a large black one on her left hip, another on her right thigh, little butterflies on her arm and a sleeve.

Her blond hair was swept to the side and styled in loose waves.

Resch paired the photo with an inspiring message about “new beginnings” being a state of mind. She also used the space to credit Serena Zena as the photographer behind the shoot, which took place in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

Her fans quickly reacted to the post, liking it more than 8,300 likes within three hours. They also left upwards of 100 comments, using the occasion to rave about her incredible figure, beauty and sex appeal.

“Perfection in front of me,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful ashley love it,” replied another one of her fans.

“Wow you are an angel [two sparkle emoji], a woman possessing such beauty, elegance and heavenly sensuality,” a third fan chimed in.

“Have a blessed and beautiful Monday,” wished her a fourth admirer.

Resch recently shared another snippet from a photo shoot with the same photographer. In this instance, as The Inquisitr has previously noted, she had on a two-piece lingerie set featuring a pink floral print against a light gray background. It included a triangle top with small cups. Her matching bottoms had double straps on either side, which Resch wore high on her waist. She was photographed lying on a white blanket surrounded by flowers, most prominently sunflowers, and books.