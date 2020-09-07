Eva Longoria, 45, Does Pelvic Thrusts While Hanging From Cables For Intense Workout

Eva had an incredible view while she worked her upper body and core.

Eva Longoria revealed that she spent part of her Labor Day holiday “doing some hard labor” in her latest Instagram update. Her post included a video that was filmed during one of her intense workout sessions.

The 45-year-old Desperate Housewives star was dressed to sweat in a skintight athletic ensemble that showcased her impressive physique to perfection. It consisted of a black racerback sports bra and high-waisted leggings. Her sneakers were also black with bright pink accents. She wore her brunette hair styled in a ponytail.

Eva visually made a difficult exercise look easy as she worked her core and upper body, but her labored breathing revealed just how tough it really was. She was utilizing a pair of TRX suspension cables that were anchored to the wall above a picture window. Underneath the massive glass pane, there was a long wooden sill large enough to serve as a bench. Eva had draped a foam exercise mat over it. The arches of her feet were planted against the edge of the sill. However, she used the TRX straps to support most of her weight. She was holding the handles at her sides when the video began, and her legs were almost completely straight.

Eva dropped her body down low and bent her knees so that her toned backside almost hit the mat. She then performed a variation of a body row by twisting her wrists inwards and pulling her torso back up to the starting position. At the top of the move, she arched her back and pushed her hips out further to add a pelvic thrust.

Eva did 15 reps of the move. She occasionally let out a grunt as she briefly paused before dropping back down again. When she was finished, she placed her feet on the ground and took a deep breath.

Exercise equipment in the background indicated that the video was filmed inside her home gym. As the camera panned around her, it was revealed that she had a stunning view of calm blue water and rolling hills. She was working out to the song “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

In the comments section of her post, Eva’s followers praised her dedication to fitness and gushed over the view she got to enjoy while sweating it out.

“Damn!!! You killin dat sh*t!!!” wrote actor Jamie Foxx.

“Beyond inspiring!” read another message.

“I need to try that someday, your rhythm aligns perfect with your choice of music. Now I can see why your in such great shape,” a third admirer remarked.

“Working out with that view would certainly motivate me,” said a fourth person.

Eva often proves that the results she gets from working so hard are well worth the effort by flaunting her figure in revealing swimwear. In one recent photo, she rocked a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline.