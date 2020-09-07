Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Makes A Heart-Breaking Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 8, tease that Chance goes out on a limb for his friend Adam, and so does Sharon. However, after getting devastating news, Sharon realizes she must focus on her health. Devon reaches an important decision that could change Amanda’s life forever.

Chance (Donny Boaz) takes a risk to help Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. He uses his private investigator skills and manages to track Adam down reasonably quickly. Chance shows up on Adam’s doorstep, and he immediately suspects that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) sent his friend to locate him. However, Chance quickly sets the record straight that he went to Chelsea because a reporter named Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) is snooping around about Las Vegas. Chance thinks Adam is in some big trouble.

Although Adam fails to tell Chance the truth, he does manage to get him to agree to keep things quiet, so Chelsea doesn’t find out where he is. Unfortunately for Sharon (Sharon Case), Adam happens to allow Chance to believe they’re having an affair, which is not at all good for Sharon, especially considering that she receives important news regarding her health.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Sharon is so disgusted and upset by Adam’s behavior that she tries to end their therapy relationship, which is sure to cause Adam to spiral even lower. He tries desperately to get her to change her mind, but it isn’t going to work. Sharon has to take care of herself. Her doctor got some test results back and asked her to come in person. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wants to go to the doctor’s office with her, but Sharon firmly, but kindly tells him it’s something she must do alone. They both realize that the news likely isn’t good. Leaving Rey shut out certainly puts a strain on their relationship, and she isn’t willing to strain it further with Adam allowing rumors of an affair to swirl. When Sharon gets back home, Rey is gone, and she ends up leaving her paperwork lying out, and she goes out again. Rey finds it, and he reads the results without her.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) lets his guard down with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). He realizes that Hilary would have loved to have a sister and feel she fit in and belonged somewhere, and he thinks it’s likely that Amanda feels the same way. That is why Devon finally decides to hand off some of Hilary’s items to Nate (Sean Dominic) for testing. As heartbreaking as the whole thing is because his late wife is gone, he hopes that the DNA will help settle the mystery of why Amanda looks just like Hilary once and for all.