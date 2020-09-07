Celeste Bright Lets It All Hang Out In A Barely There Rose Gold Bikini

Celeste Bright cranked up the heat on her Instagram page today with a duo of new photos that have quickly earned the attention of her 659,000 followers.

The 26-year-old appeared to be in a hotel room in the September 7 upload, which was furnished with a large bed covered in several plush pillows. She rested one arm on a table outside of the frame and popped her hips out to the side in the first image of the set, emphasizing her killer curves as she gazed at the camera with a sensual stare. She posed in front of the closet for the second image, taking up the middle of the frame while tilting her head to the side and pursing her plump lips in a sultry manner.

Celeste looked ready to hit up the pool, as she rocked a scanty string bikini from Fashion Nova that let it all hang out. The barely there two-piece appeared to include a halter-style top, though it seemed that she was wearing it in an upside-down fashion to make for an even racier showing of skin. She tied its thin strap around her neck, creating a wide scoop neckline that left her ample cleavage well on display while its triangle-shaped cups stretched across her chest in a manner that exposed an eyeful of underboob as she worked the camera. The piece was also covered in rose gold sequins that glistened underneath the lighting in the room, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Celeste also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her trim legs and sculpted thighs. It also featured a thin string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The blond bombshell accessorized with a gorgeous pendant necklace that gave her look the perfect hint of bling. A pair of hoop earrings covered in cowrie shells also peeked out from underneath her platinum tresses, which were worn down in loose beachy waves.

Fans did not hesitate to show their love for the bikini-clad shots, flooding the double-pic post with dozens of comments and compliments.

“Gorgeous, Celeste,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning, perfect in every way,” praised another fan.

“You are very beautiful and sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“Wow I’m in loveeeee,” added a fourth admirer.

The snaps have also racked up more than 8,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.