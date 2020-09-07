Instagram Golf Model Paige Spiranac Shows Serious Cleavage While Holding A Golf Club Out On The Course

Instagram model Paige Spiranac put her athletic figure on full display in a sunny snap for her latest upload. In the photo, she was shot out on a golf course wearing a tight-fitting top that accentuated her assets, and a skort that flaunted her legs.

The 27-year-old is known for her skills out on the links, and in this snap she looked stunning while out playing a round. She was photographed standing out on a green on a sunny day. There were small hills in the background, and a row of trees were visible in the distance.

Spiranac was captured for a full-body pic. She put her left leg forward and slightly turned her body, and had a giant smile across her gorgeous face as she looked off-camera. The San Diego State University product had her arms by her sides, and held a wedge in her right hand. Her long blond hair was worn down and it cascaded over her shoulders.

The Playing-A-Round podcast host rocked a tight white tank top from streetwear brand Joah Brown. It had a scooping neckline and hugged onto Spiranac’s chest. She wore a tan-colored skort from sporty fashion company Lucky In Love that had tassels along the bottom. Spiranac completed the ensemble with all-white sneakers, a raspberry-colored glove on her left hand, and a pearl bracelet. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her ample cleavage in the low-cut shirt, and a view of her toned legs.

For the caption, Spiranac asked followers about their Labor Day weekend, and added a grimacing emoji. She tagged the fashion brands and her photographer in the post before uploading it on Monday afternoon.

Many of the golfer’s 2.8 million Instagram followers flocked to the sunny snap, and more than 45,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over an hour after it went online. Spiranac received almost 800 comments in that short time. Sports host Kayce Smith responded with a drool emoji, and the replies were peppered with heart-eye and flex emoji. Fans complimented Spiranac’s figure, and thanked her for doling out helpful tips to improve their game.

“Golfed yesterday, perfected my flop shot thanks to your quickie!!” one fan responded.

“Golfed…and I’ve [been] using your driving tip you gave in your channel and it’s changed my game! I am definitely in the fairway more often!” another added.

“Do you find golfing difficult in COVID-19 conditions?” an Instagram user asked.

“Ran with my dog, Olivia, and then had a PR on my home course!” one follower shared.

