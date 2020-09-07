‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Sharon Rushes To Adam

The Young and the Restless episode on Monday, September 7, featured Adam begging Sharon for help while Chelsea asked Chance to find her fiancé. Summer and Noah caught up with each other, and he introduced himself to Lola. Speaking of Lola, she tried to make a surprise for Theo, but he stood her up without a word. Nikki gifted a reluctant Victoria one of Phyllis’ experiences.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) messaged Sharon (Sharon Case) to see if she’d heard from Adam (Mark Grossman). Sharon replied she hadn’t, but shortly after that, Adam sent her an SOS. Sharon lied to Noah (Robert Adamson) about where she was going, and she rushed Adam’s motel. Adam didn’t want therapy, which she didn’t appreciate. He tried to get close to Sharon, but she begged him to stop, and eventually, she agreed to stay until he fell asleep. Later, Adam woke up from a bad dream to find Sharon had left.

Chance (Donny Boaz) stopped by the penthouse to find Adam, and Chelsea admitted she didn’t know where he was. Chance told Chelsea that Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) was trying to find information for an article, and he advised that Adam should stay hidden. Chelsea asked him to help her find Adam, and he agreed to do what he could.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Noah met up with Summer (Hunter King) at Society. They discussed Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) reunion, and Noah said he hoped they make it despite their history. Then talk turned to Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Noah expressed some misgivings. She turned the conversation to her ex, Theo (Tyler Johnson), dating Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer admitted Lola deserved better than Theo.

Later, Noah introduced himself to Lola, and she was short with him. Lola was fuming because she’d made plans with Theo and cooked a special meal for him, but he ended up ditching her without warning. Lola dumped the food into the trash.

Theo thought he could leave work, but Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, and they had a meeting. Everything went well, but Theo never managed to let Lola know he was busy. When he finally showed up at Society excited about his successful day, Lola complained that he’d never even bothered to spend two seconds to text her.

At Newman Enterprises, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gifted Victoria (Amelia Heinle) a unique experience at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Victoria hesitated to accept it, but her mom talked her into it. Vicky called Billy and asked him to keep the kids for the evening, and he agreed.

Finally, when Sharon got home, she received a call from her doctor’s office about coming in to get her latest test results.