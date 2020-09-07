Dak Prescott’s Contract Is Something The Cowboys Would Like To Have ‘In The Rearview’

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have an agreement in place for the 2020 season, but it’s anything goes after that. On Monday, team president Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan according to Pro Football Talk‘s Charean Williams, and said admitted he’d like to get a longer-term contract done but isn’t sure if that’s in the cards.

“We just continue to want to get Dak signed,” Jones said. “Obviously, we’re totally all in on him. It’s just finding something that makes sense for both the Cowboys and Dak… I think I saw where Dak was quoted as saying he’s fired up about his future here in Dallas and understands some of these things can be different in terms of ultimately getting a deal.”

The executive added that he continues to feel confident a pact on a multi-year contract will eventually be reached. He said he thinks Prescott would like to get it done as well.

The exec said the team would very much like to get it into the “rearview mirror” and find a conclusion. At the same time, he said it’s not in that rearview mirror just yet. Because it’s not something that appears to be very close to being finished, they’ll continue to focus on it and hope there’s a future where a longer contract can be signed.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

For his part, Prescott has made it clear he wants to be in Dallas for the rest of his career. Williams said there is quite a bit of optimism because of comments like that. However, while both sides are claiming a long term deal is what they want, they missed a July 15 deadline to get it signed this year.

The inability to get an extension done forced the two sides to settle on a one-year franchise tag. They’ll have until July 15 of 2021 after the season is over to try and come to an agreement on a multi-year commitment.

Jones was asked about the progress between the Cowboys and Prescott on the heels of the Houston Texans announcing a blockbuster agreement with their star quarterback Dashaun Watson on Sunday.

It was thought that Prescott’s and Watson’s situations were somewhat similar in regards to what the quarterbacks were looking for in terms of years and money. Watson will get paid a total of $156 million through the 2025 season with the Texans.

There was already some pressure to get something done after Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes inked a new long-term arrangement earlier this summer.