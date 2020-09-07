Shakira, 43, Flaunts Pert Derriere & Shapely Thighs In A Purple Fringe Bikini

Shakira delighted her fans this holiday weekend by sharing a hot shot that captured her in a tiny purple bikini, and it comes as no surprise that the September 7 update has quickly earned the attention of her 68 million fans.

The image captured the 43-year-old looking as sexy as ever in a barely there bikini that showed some major skin. Shakira posed with her back facing the camera and looked over her shoulder with a smile. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer stood in the sand, and she was tucked under a straw hut to keep her body in the shade. The scene in front of her was picturesque, and ocean water and a bright blue sky stretched as far as the eye could see. Shakira captivated the attention of her massive audience by slipping into a sexy bikini.

The two-piece set included a top in a light purple hue that fit snug on her chest and helped highlight her tiny frame. Shakira wore her long, brunette locks down and waved, covering the top of her suit. The songstress draped one arm near her side, which drew attention to her tanned back and tiny midsection.

She also rocked a pair of itty-bitty bottoms that were slightly darker than her top. The piece boasted a high-cut and cheeky style that exposed her pert derriere and her shapely thighs while accenting her allover glow. Its waistband was decorated with fringe that fell near her upper leg, drawing her fans’ eyes to her incredible lower half.

In the caption of the upload, Shakira shared a little bit of the backstory behind her swimsuit, noting that she was the one who designed the piece. She told viewers that it has always been a dream to create her own summer swimwear, and her friend, Bego, made her vision come to life.

Instagrammers have gone wild for the sultry new snap, double tapping it more than 1.9 million times in an hour. Thousands left comments to rave over Shakira’s fit figure while several others applauded her design work.

“The definition of natural beauty. Seriously, the most beautiful woman in Hollywood without a doubt,” one social media user raved, adding a few red hearts.

“Scorlling [sic] thru my feed and I come across this.. is it my lucky day or what,” another Instagrammer commented.

“You are so talented Shakira. Save some of it for the rest of us,” a third social media user wrote.

“Very sexy and hot. Wow baby i like it,” a fourth chimed in, including a few flames on the end of their comment.