Donald Trump Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For ‘Crazed Extremist Conspiracy Mongering,’ Columnist Says

In a Monday piece for The Bulwark, conservative columnist Christian Schneider argued that Donald Trump is a “trojan horse for extremism,” echoing the president’s claims about his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Schneider began his piece by noting Trump’s recent suggestion that supporters of the QAnon movement are “people that love our country.” Per The Hill, the FBI has claimed that QAnon extremists pose a domestic terror threat to the United States, but as the columnist noted, Trump did not appear worried about reciprocating praise to the group. Conversely, Trump has argued that his opponent is a placeholder candidate that will be used to usher in more radical left-wing policies and push the country toward socialism.

“But even as the president is pitching Biden as being a Trojan horse for extremists, Trump refuses to condemn violence carried out by his MAGA army. He defends killer Kyle Rittenhouse,” the piece read. “He invited the St. Louis couple who are charged with carelessly waving guns at black protestors marching past their home to speak at the Republican National Convention.”

Schneider also noted the many unsupported theories that the U.S. leader has circulated both before and during his presidency, including that Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

“What’s clear — crystal clear — is that Donald Trump is the Trojan Horse. He’s the one who brought crazed extremist conspiracy mongering into mainstream public life.”

The columnist concluded that Trump — not his opponent — is a puppet to pernicious forces that will harm America and said the president will throw his support behind anyone and any theory that can benefit him.

“If you say that Satan-worshipping Bill Gates is controlling the world but that Donald Trump is the hero trying to save us, then Donald Trump, like a good puppet, he’s going to dance,” he wrote.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As reported by Politico, Trump recently suggested that Biden is being influenced by mysterious people in “dark shadows” and claimed that this purported link was under investigation — although he provided no evidence for his claims.

Nevertheless, the U.S. leader’s embrace for fringe theories appears to have paved the way for others in the Republican Party who do the same, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter who won the party’s primary in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. But as The Inquisitr reported, this shift has allegedly worried some people within the party who believe that the embrace of such figures and theories will be detrimental to the GOP as a whole.