Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Stunning Photo From Her Son Cody’s Wedding Day

The proud mom posted a pic of her son and his bride, Erika Brown.

Kathie Lee Gifford shared a stunning photo to Instagram as she celebrated her son Cody’s wedding day.

Two weeks after celebrating her 67th birthday, the former Today show star posted a new post to her social media page to commemorate Cody’s wedding to actress and dancer Erika Brown. In the photo, the bride wore a stunning, strapless white lace gown with sheer off-shoulder sleeves which she capped off with an embellished headpiece. The groom wore a dark suit a tie with a white boutonniere. The newlyweds gazed into each other’s eyes while walking along a hedge-lined pathway in the stunning photo.

In the caption to the post, Kathie Lee revealed that they had a “glorious” day for her 30-year-old son’s nuptials to his love of seven years. The longtime morning show co-host added that she was “grateful” for everything. She also tagged her new daughter-in-law.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post to offer congratulations and warm wishes to the couple. Many nostalgic commenters remembered when Kathie Lee gave birth to her son 30 years ago and they recalled watching him grow up in photos and on television.

“Just like that,” one fan wrote to Kathie Lee. “I remember watching you on TV bringing him into this world.”

“Well that picture just opened the floodgates of tears,” another added. “I remember when that sweet boy was born.”

Others offered Kathie Lee support as they remembered her late husband, Frank, who also shared her August 16 birthday. The NFL legend died in 2015, just one week before his 85th birthday that would have been celebrated with his wife.

“Beautiful. Cody looks so much like his dad,” one fan wrote of the groom.

“I prayed for this beautiful couple as well as your family. I know it was a beautiful day and Frank was missed,” another added.

In addition to Kathie Lee’s snap, her new family member Erika also shared an Instagram update, which can be seen here. In the pic, the gorgeous bride was wearing her wedding veil as she lovingly held on to her husband’s face.

“Happily Ever After,” she wrote before adding the Bible verse Matthew 19:6 to the caption.

Fans know that Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy, was set to serve as the maid of honor for her brother’s nuptials, according to Page Six. Cassidy, 27, married Ben Wierda in June.

The whole Gifford clan will be seen on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud later this month.