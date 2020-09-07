Cardi B Claps Back At Candace Owens For Backing Ben Shapiro’s ‘Illiterate Rapper’ Comments

Cardi B shut down hater Candace Owens once and for all in her latest Instagram post Sunday night. In the video, Cardi B kept the camera pointed at her fuzzy purple blanket so that the focus would be on her word. She also left a shady message for Owens in the post’s caption.

“That’s it. @realcandaceowens here I hope these followers that you wanted from me sooo bad make you happy…Now leave me alone….love yourself that one thing for me!”

She says that this is the last time she’ll be responding to the political figure’s attacks. The rapper reveals that even though Owens has said her platform discredits black women, Owens has repeatedly asked her to sit down for an interview. Cardi B declines her invitation after claiming Owens has attempted to justify the death of George Floyd and even brought up how her GoFundMe was cancelled because of it.

She also addresses Owen’s theory that black and Hispanic people hate Trump because they’re told to. She goes into the reasons why she dislikes Trump and has chosen to align with Biden even though he isn’t her number one choice. She claims the bottom line is that she doesn’t appreciate Owens calling her “dumb for having an opinion.”

Cardi B concludes her comeback video by saying she has too many positive things in her life to keep addressing Owen’s attacks and wishing her a great day.

The rapper’s video is in response to Owen’s appearance on The Ben Shapiro Show’s Sunday Special. Owens told Shapiro she agreed with comments he has previously made about the rapper being illiterate. She expressed she was disappointed in Biden for “hiding in his basement” and emerging to do an interview with Cardi B. She accused Biden of pandering and by participating in an interview with Cardi B that he was calling black people stupid.

She tweeted her interview with Shapiro and endorsed his prior comments.

“Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go.”

Cardi B has been in the limelight since she released her latest explicit track “WAP” with Meg Thee Stallion. The single has created a divisive response on social media. Some fans have commended her for celebrating the female body and others like California’s 33rd district James P. Bradley have deemed the song extremely inappropriate. Shapiro posted his own reaction video when the single was released.