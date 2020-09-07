Jason Heyward Reportedly Recovering At Hospital, Hasn’t Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is reportedly getting better and isn’t in any serious danger health-wise. Tony Crumpton of CubsHQ reported on Monday that manager David Ross updated the media about Heyward’s condition after arriving at Wrigley Field.

Ross said he talked to Heyward both Sunday night and Monday morning and was happy with what he heard. He said the player was feeling much better. He added that things aren’t completely over and done yet.

Heyward will be going through a few more tests before he’s released from the hospital. He’s also not going to be playing in the Cubs game on Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. It doesn’t sound like he’ll likely play on Tuesday either.

The team and Heyward are reportedly going to take it slow and be careful with his recovery after what many members of the organization described as a scary situation.

David Banks / Getty Images

While the Cubs aren’t saying what the problem with Heyward is, Ross did make it clear that no one on the club has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Because Heyward has been under observation for less than 24 hours, COVID-19 can’t be ruled out, but the franchise seems to think early returns are a big positive in that regard. The team has taken pride since the Major League Baseball season started in July, in being one of the only organizations that hasn’t had anyone test positive for the coronavirus. The reiterated that on during the press conference.

Chicago didn’t say when Heyward might return to the lineup. He made it clear some of that determination was out of his control as the medical professionals needed to rule out other issues that could keep the outfielder sidelined longer.

The club didn’t say who might take over for his starting right fielder while he recuperates, though analysts around the team have said that it appears that Cameron Maybin will step into the role until the multiple gold-glove winner can get back.

The mostly positive news comes one day after Heyward had to exit a game against the Cardinals in the 5th inning. There was speculation he might have injured his foot after a foul ball hit it with a glancing blow, but it was divulged later he had been feeling “under the weather.” Hours later, the organization announced the outfielder had been suffering from shortness of breath and dizzy spells and he was rushed to the hospital not long after he departed the contest.