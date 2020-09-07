Casey Costelloe Flaunts Killer Figure In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Another day, another smoking hot bikini snap from model Casey Costelloe. The beauty has been rocking a number of sexy swimwear looks on her Instagram page since the start of spring in Australia last week, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not seem to disappoint.

The image was snapped in Sydney, Australia, per the geotag, and captured Casey relaxing outside and soaking up some sun. She sat on a wooden deck with one of her lean legs bent at the knee while stretching the other out in front of her. She raised both of her toned arms up to the adjust her hair do as she gazed at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare. Behind her was a large, luscious green plant that gave the photo a slight tropical vibe.

As for her look in the shot, Casey went full bombshell in a snakeskin-print bikini from Ark Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her killer figure. The two-piece included a skimpy top with a low scoop neckline that showcased the model’s ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It fit snugly around her chest and hit right at her rib cage, leaving her chiseled abs completely exposed for her audience to admire.

Casey also sported a pair itty-bitty bottoms in the same trendy pattern. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she worked the camera. The piece also had a thin, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing further attention to her flat tummy and trim waist.

The model accessorized her barely-there look with a slew of gold jewelry, including a dainty necklace stack and small hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks in a messy updo, though left out a bit of fringe that fell to frame her face and striking features.

Fans did not hesitate to show Casey’s latest social media appearance some love, with over 7,700 of them clicking the like button within 10 hours of going live. Dozens also flocked to the comments section of the post to let their admiartion be known.

“Stunning perfection,” one person wrote.

“Very beautiful and very sexy,” praised another fan.

“Looking so truly amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re a wonderful person,” added a fourth admirer.

Casey often tantalizes her followers by flaunting her incredible body in skimpy swimwear. Last Friday, the star sent temperatures soaring with another steamy shot that saw her rocking a barely there red bikini. That look also proved popular, earning nearly 12,000 likes and 385 comments to date.