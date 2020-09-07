Eva Padlock Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Printed Bikini

Eva Padlock is notorious for showing off her body in barely there outfits, and her latest upload was no different. On Monday, September 7, she delighted her fans with a brand-new Instagram post wherein she rocked a minuscule printed bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the Spanish model wore a sexy two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawless complexion. It had a white base with various prints all-over. The top boasted tiny triangle-style cups that hardly contained her ample chest. While the garment failed to cover the entirety of her breasts, her nipples were secured and obscured from view. The deep neckline displayed a generous amount of her decolletage, which delighted many viewers.

Eva sported matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, accentuating her taut stomach and abs. The swimwear had thin black straps, which clung to her waist down to her hips.

Eva sat on a wicker chair, clad in her scanty ensemble. In the first snap, she struck a casual pose that put her toned upper body on display. She leaned to the side, using her right arm as support. Her legs were spread, and she had a big smile on her face that showed her pearly whites. In the shot, she positioned her left arm under her buxom curves.

In the second pic, the 36-year-old internet personality straightened her back and crossed her arms. The pose was similar to a self-hug, and it also pushed her breasts inward, which made her cleavage look more prominent.

For the photoshoot session, Eva wore her long brunette hair down and styled in soft, romantic curls. She did a heavy side part and let the strands hang over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, Eva shared that her skimpy swimwear came from Fashion Nova. She also mentioned that the brand has amazing bathing suits. The model also shared the exact name of her bikini.

From her 1.7 million followers, many were quick to comment on the sizzling hot post. As of this writing, the latest update has earned more than 91,600 likes and about 1,700 comments. Social media fans flocked to the comments section and wrote various messages. Most of them praised her insane figure, while several others were left speechless. Instead, they opted to drop a string of emoji as a form of their admiration for Eva.

“Beautiful beyond words. I’m hypnotized!” one of her fans wrote.

“You are proof that age is just a number. You are so stunning!” gushed another admirer.

“Keep smiling and keep shining. You are an amazing woman, please know that,” a third Instagram user added.