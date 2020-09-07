‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Amanda Realizes She Needs Nate

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that things between Nate and Amanda grow stronger when she receives the results of her and Hilary’s DNA test. Mishael Morgan recently teased the stunning storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

For a while, Amanda didn’t think she wanted to know anything about her past or why she looked soo much like Devon’s (Bryton James) late wife, Hilary. However, after Nate (Sean Dominic) dropped the bombshell that the two women shared a rare blood type on Amanda when she donated blood recently, her mind changed. Now she desperately wants to know if she and Hilary are twins since they share a similar birthday too, and The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Devon decides to give her a sample of Hilary’s DNA to examine.

When the tests come in, Nate calls Amanda to let her know. She goes to the clinic to find out what the test concludes.

“Amanda thought that Nate would just tell her the results, but she finds out he hasn’t read them yet,” Morgan revealed. “He says, ‘This is your journey and something you should do,’ so he doesn’t want to infringe on that.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Although in the recent past, Amanda would have wanted to do everything on her own, that has changed. She and Nate are building something substantial together, and she’s somewhat surprised to realize that she needs him there for her.

“She wants him to be with her when she opens that envelope,” said the actress. “She needs him to be part of this, which shows that their bond is growing.”

It seems like there’s a possibility that Amanda will not have all the answers she hoped to get when she reads what the test says. Morgan teased that her on-screen alter ego could be left looking for more clues to illuminate her past.

“No matter what the results are, it will be life-changing for Amanda. It started with Hilary, but will it end with Hilary? No matter what, Amanda is determined to find answers.”

Because he is involved, Amanda also goes straight to Devon’s after she opens the paperwork with Nate by her side. She wants him to know what she finds out, and whatever the outcome, it could be something that rocks Devon’s world. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) also seems to be a bit worried that her boyfriend will fall back into his deep depression after he’s done so well recently. With her twin, Devon may have a piece of Hilary back, which could spell trouble depending on his reaction.