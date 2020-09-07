‘General Hospital’ Scheduling & Weekly Spoiler Notes: Jordan’s Battling, Liz’s Remorseful, & Bobbie’s Fired Up

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 7 tease that there is a lot of chaos on the way. Unfortunately, there is no new episode airing on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. However, new shows are slated to air Tuesday through Friday and viewers won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

According to SheKnows Soaps, the encore episode airing on Monday was originally shown on April 14. This was when everybody was gathering for Violet’s birthday party, and this was when Peter initiated his sneaky plan to construct a distraction for Robert. Michael and Willow were still with Sasha and Chase, but the idea of the marriage of convenience to protect Wiley had been tossed around.

Once the regular shows begin again, General Hospital spoilers indicate that there will be a lot of confusion and further heartbreak over the details of Dr. Neil Byrne’s death that have emerged. The autopsy indicated that a drug overdose was responsible, and this will seemingly kick off a potentially intriguing new storyline.

During the coming days, everybody will see Bobbie confront Valentin and give him a chewing out. General Hospital teasers suggest that Jordan will have some harsh words for her husband Curtis, and soon Portia will try to smooth things over with Ava.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

Later this week, General Hospital teasers detail that there will be some Franco and Elizabeth action. He will be defending her in some sense, which could be a sign that these two are edging toward a better place in their relationship. However, there are some hints suggesting that their troubles aren’t over quite yet.

Nina and Jax will head off on a trip, and this will likely be connected to the necklace search they have been pursuing. Robert gets a mysterious phone call, and it seems likely that this is related to the Holly situation. Could it be her son Ethan who calls Robert?

Ned and Sonny will have a meeting soon, and Ava will confide in Franco about something. General Hospital spoilers note that Elizabeth will be feeling remorseful, and fans will get some scenes involving Epiphany in the coming days too.

Britt’s back in Port Charles beginning on Friday, and it’s said that she’ll be sticking around a while longer this time.

General Hospital teasers share that there’s teen drama on the way involving Trina, Cameron, and Josslyn, and Olivia will be facing a tough reunion with Dante. Jordan takes another run at dealing with Cyrus, and Mike’s health continues to decline.

There is a lot of chaos coming during the week of September 7, and General Hospital fans will be anxious to see how this lays the groundwork for a dramatic fall season ahead.